Queen picks Windsor Castle as her permanent home

London, March 6
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is unlikely to live at Buckingham Palace in London again, choosing her Windsor Castle residence in Berkshire as her base, according to a media report on Sunday.
The 95-year-old monarch has been based at the Castle, traditionally only a weekend retreat, since she moved there for isolation during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020. She now prefers it as her permanent home and main official residence as opposed to the palace in central London. —
