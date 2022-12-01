Racism: Buckingham Palace member resigns

London: An honorary member of the Buckingham Palace household has resigned after repeatedly asking a Black woman who runs a charity for survivors of domestic abuse what country she “came from”, despite her insistence she was a British national. AP

US Senate approves same-sex marriage Bill

Washington: The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages. The Bill, was approved 61-36 on Tuesday, including support from 12 Republican. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the legislation was “a long time coming”. AP

King Charles to visit newly built gurdwara

London: King Charles III will visit a newly built Sikh gurdwara on his first trip to Bedfordshire as monarch on December 6. At Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Luton, the King will speak to the community members. IANS

Democrats elect first Black House leader

Washington: Hakeem Jeffries was unanimously elected on Wednesday to become the Democratic Party’s top leader in the US House of Representatives, making him the first Black American to hold such a position in Congress. Reuters

Meerkats being fed at ZSL London Zoo on Wednesday.