Racism: Buckingham Palace member resigns

London: An honorary member of the Buckingham Palace household has resigned after repeatedly asking a Black woman who runs a charity for survivors of domestic abuse what country she “came from”, despite her insistence she was a British national. AP
US Senate approves same-sex marriage Bill
Washington: The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages. The Bill, was approved 61-36 on Tuesday, including support from 12 Republican. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the legislation was “a long time coming”. AP
King Charles to visit newly built gurdwara
London: King Charles III will visit a newly built Sikh gurdwara on his first trip to Bedfordshire as monarch on December 6. At Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Luton, the King will speak to the community members. IANS
Democrats elect first Black House leader
Washington: Hakeem Jeffries was unanimously elected on Wednesday to become the Democratic Party’s top leader in the US House of Representatives, making him the first Black American to hold such a position in Congress. Reuters
Meerkats being fed at ZSL London Zoo on Wednesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Looking forward to supporting India's G20 presidency: White House
India formally assumes the G20 Presidency on December 1
Indian markets scale new highs with Sensex touching a high of 63,583.07
On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed at 63,099.65 points
Aaftab Poonawala reaches Rohini hospital for narco analysis test
Before he undergoes the narco analysis test, a general check...
3 of family killed in road accident in J-K's Kathua
Police say a private vehicle went out of the driver’s contro...