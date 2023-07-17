Railway service begins on India-Nepal axis

Kathmandu: The operations on a section of the cross-border Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas rail line connecting India and Nepal began on Sunday. Nepal’s Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Prakash Jwala, launched the operations in Bijalpura, the Indian Embassy stated. PTI

Maid gets life term for killing Indian in Singapore

Singapore: A maid from Myanmar was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering her employer’s 70-year-old mother-in-law from India. Zin Mar Nwe was found guilty of inflicting multiple fatal stab wounds. She was sentenced on July 4 after she admitted that she did so in anger after the woman threatened to send her back to her agent. PTI

Quake off Alaska coast triggers tsunami warning

Washington: A 7.2-magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska late on Saturday evening. The advisory was cancelled about an hour later. The tremors were felt widely throughout the Aleutian Islands, the Alaskan Peninsula and Cook Inlet regions. Agencies

More bodies found in S Korea

South Korean rescuers on Sunday pulled nine bodies from a flooded tunnel after flashfloods and landslides. Thirtyseven people have died and thousands have been evacuated since July 9. Agencies

Women take pictures in front of a corvette during a rehearsal for the navy day parade in Saint Petersburg. Reuters

