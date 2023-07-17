 Railway service begins on India-Nepal axis : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Railway service begins on India-Nepal axis
globe trot

Railway service begins on India-Nepal axis

Railway service begins on India-Nepal axis

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Kathmandu: The operations on a section of the cross-border Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas rail line connecting India and Nepal began on Sunday. Nepal’s Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Prakash Jwala, launched the operations in Bijalpura, the Indian Embassy stated. PTI

Maid gets life term for killing Indian in Singapore

Singapore: A maid from Myanmar was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering her employer’s 70-year-old mother-in-law from India. Zin Mar Nwe was found guilty of inflicting multiple fatal stab wounds. She was sentenced on July 4 after she admitted that she did so in anger after the woman threatened to send her back to her agent. PTI

Quake off Alaska coast triggers tsunami warning

Washington: A 7.2-magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska late on Saturday evening. The advisory was cancelled about an hour later. The tremors were felt widely throughout the Aleutian Islands, the Alaskan Peninsula and Cook Inlet regions. Agencies

More bodies found in S Korea

South Korean rescuers on Sunday pulled nine bodies from a flooded tunnel after flashfloods and landslides. Thirtyseven people have died and thousands have been evacuated since July 9. Agencies

Women take pictures in front of a corvette during a rehearsal for the navy day parade in Saint Petersburg. Reuters

#Nepal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

35 years after release, Army officer gets disability pension; AFT says ailment incurred in peace areas also attributable to military service

2
Nation

Family and neighbours of Seema Haider, Pak woman who came to India for her lover, don’t want her to return

3
Trending

Watch: Chandrayaan-3 lift-off caught from a plane window is simply spectacular

4
Diaspora

Hindu temple attacked with rocket launchers, another razed to ground in Pakistan

5
Chandigarh

Bomb shell found in Chandigarh's Sector 26

6
Himachal

Bhakra Beas Management Board to release 22,300 cusec of water from Pong Dam

7
Nation

Ajit Pawar, other Maharashtra NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

8
Nation

UP's OP Rajbhar returns to NDA as BJP expands in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar ahead of 2024 LS polls

9
Nation

Congress will not support in Parliament Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi: Venugopal

10
World

Earthquake off the coast of Alaska triggers brief tsunami advisory

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in HP

Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal

Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa

Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets

Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets

Residents of Muthianwala in Tarn Taran district sail to gurd...

Flood-like situation prevails in 80 villages of Fatehabad district

Flood-like situation prevails in 80 villages of Fatehabad district

Ghaggar overflowing at many places | Road connectivity to se...

Pong reservoir level rises, BBMB releases water

Pong reservoir level rises, BBMB releases water

No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

Illegal constructions in Dharamsala, Kangra & Una


Cities

View All

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Patwari held for taking Rs 4K bribe

Water below danger mark in Ravi, Beas

Farmers yet to drain floodwater from fields

State of amenities: Sans gardener, sanitation goes for toss at second park in Bhalla Colony

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

Mortar found in Sukhna Choe, Army team takes it in possession

Rain likely for next five days

Water samples collected from villages of Mohali, supply to Balongi disconnected

Gang of ATM card thieves busted, 3 members held

Delhi flood: No apex panel meeting in 2 years

Delhi flood: No apex panel meeting in 2 years

Yamuna recedes to 205.98m, Arvind Kejriwal meets flood victims

10 stuck in elevator rescued in Delhi

Delhi Police upload 'antique' FIRs on website, evoke nostalgia

Delhi's mega plan to curb vector-borne diseases

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

People from flood-hit areas complain of diarrhoea, skin infections in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out at toy factory in Ludhiana

Two nabbed with heroin, 11 mobile phones in Ludhiana

Woman, parents booked for duping husband of Rs 70 lakh

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents