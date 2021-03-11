Rajapaksa govt emerges stronger after Opposition candidate's defeat

PTI

Colombo, May 5

In a major victory for Sri Lanka's embattled Rajapaksa clan, the government-backed nominee on Thursday won the secret vote for the position of the Deputy Speaker, demonstrating the ruling SLPP coalition's ability to prove their parliamentary majority despite raging public protests demanding their resignation for mishandling the economic crisis.

Lanka re-introduces fuel rationing Colombo: Sri Lanka's state-owned petroleum corporation on Thursday re-introduced fuel rationing for vehicles, as the worst economic crisis in decades roils the country with massive public protests against the government. PTI

Siyambalapitiya, a member of the former President Maithripala Sirisena's Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), had resigned as his party decided to stay independent of the government. He was elected with 148 for and 65 against with three invalid votes, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeyawardene announced. Despite the SLFP going independent, the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) decided to back Siyambalapitiya in their bid to show that the government majority was intact. Speaking after his election as the Deputy Speaker, Siyambalapitiya said he had expected to be unanimously appointed by both the government and the Opposition.

The main Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said they decided to field their nominee Imtiaz Bakeer Markar as they had learnt the ruling SLPP was to back Siyambalapitiya at a possible secret vote.