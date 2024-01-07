Rajiv Shah among New York Fed Board of Directors

PTI

New York: The Rockefeller Foundation president and former head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Dr Rajiv Shah has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Shah has been appointed by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as a ‘Class C' director for a three-year term ending December 31, 2026. Class C directors on the New York Fed's Board of Directors represent the interests of the public, a statement said here Friday. PTI

USTR Tai to travel to New Delhi next week

New York: US Trade Representative Katherine Tai is scheduled to travel to New Delhi next week and will co-chair the ministerial-level meeting of the US-India Trade Policy Forum with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Ambassador Tai will travel to India from January 12 to 14 and begin her trip with a meeting with Goyal. She is also scheduled to meet Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar later. On January 13, Tai will meet with civil society representatives.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#New York #United States of America USA