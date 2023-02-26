Ram Chandra Poudel set to become Nepal’s next President

Kathmandu, February 25
The Nepali Congress’ senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel is set to become Nepal’s next president after he was endorsed by eight political parties, including the CPN-Maoist Centre of Prime Minister Prachanda who sidelined his coalition partner K P Sharma Oli’s nominee to support his candidacy.
Poudel will vie against CPN-UML’s Subas Nembang in the March 9 presidential election which may change the power equation in the Himalayan nation.
Poudel, 78, and Nemwang, 69, filed their candidacies on Saturday. Poudel filed the nomination papers with the backing of eight political parties - Nepali Congress, CPN- Maoist Centre of Prime Minister Prachanda, CPN-Unified Socialist, Rastriya Janata Party, Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party, Rastriya Janamorcha, Nagarik Unmukti Party and Janamat Party.
Poudel’s candidacy was proposed by Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, Maoist Centre’s Senior vice-chair Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Federal Council Chairman of Janata Samajbadi Party Ashok Rai and Abdul Khan of Janamat Party.
