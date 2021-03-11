Rare wetland listed as endangered

Arizona: A rare plant that depends on wetlands for survival is now on the federal endangered species list, a designation that environmentalists say will boost efforts to protect the last free-flowing river in the desert Southwest. AP
Spain sees hottest pre-summer in 20 yrs
seville: Spain on Saturday sizzled in the hottest pre-summer heatwave in 20 years. Temperatures reached 40°C degrees in the Guadalquivir valley in Seville and Cordoba. Reuters
Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister
General Wei Fenghe stressed that two nations are working tog...
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable
The former Punjab chief minister is admitted to a private ho...
Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad
Pratyusha had worked as fashion designer for leading celebri...
Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Encounter broke out on Saturday in Drabgam area of south Kas...
Rajya Sabha invalid vote: Focus on Haryana Congress agent, he stays mum
Congress expels Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party p...