Rashtriya Prajatantra Party to exit Nepal coalition govt

Kathmandu, February 26
The Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has decided to withdraw its support to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda-led government, citing changes in the political equation.
Four ministers from the RPP, including the party’s Chairman and Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Rajendra Lingden who was part of the coalition government, on Saturday reportedly submitted their resignations to Prachanda.
