 Reach Rawalpindi on November 26 to take part in long march: Imran Khan tells supporters : The Tribune India

Reach Rawalpindi on November 26 to take part in long march: Imran Khan tells supporters

Addressing his party members via a video link from his residence Zaman Park, Khan said the nation cannot remain 'neutral' at this critical juncture

Reach Rawalpindi on November 26 to take part in long march: Imran Khan tells supporters

Imran Khan. File photo



PTI

Lahore, November 19

Imran Khan on Saturday urged his supporters to reach Rawalpindi on November 26 where the ousted Pakistan prime minister said he said he will announce his “next plan of action” for the protest march against the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing his party members via a video link from his residence Zaman Park here, Khan said the nation cannot remain “neutral” at this critical juncture.

“Reach Rawalpindi on November 26 where I will meet you and give the next plan of action (to reach Islamabad),” he said.

“If the nation remains neutral today, then the coming generations would regret that their elders sat in homes and did not stand against injustice,” he said.

Before announcing the date, a team of doctors examined him at his residence, some 280 kilometres from Lahore.

Khan, 70, survived a gun attack on his convoy while holding a protest march in the eastern city of Wazirabad on November 3. The attack took place as Khan was leading the march, which was meant to end in the capital Islamabad.

According to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, his wounds are healing fast and he will be able to take part in the protest campaign later next week.

Khan said his life is still in danger but will “prefer death to slavery as it has been in my mind since childhood.” Taking a dig at the powerful military establishment, the PTI chairman said: “What you have achieved in the last seven months by imposing thieves (Sharifs and Zardaris) on the nation.” “The agencies have the record of the corruption of the Sharifs and Zardaris but still they let succeed in the foreign conspiracy against my government and imposed the thieves on us,” he said.

Khan said the establishment can take the country in a positive or negative direction while emphasising that the country’s future lies in the fresh elections.

He also took a jibe at Pakistan Peoples Party chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

“Bilawal has no future in politics. He still cannot speak Urdu properly. He will spend most of his life where his father (Asif Zardari) has stashed the looted money,” Khan said.

The long march began on October 28 from Lahore and is on its way towards Islamabad.

The PTI has announced plans to hold a historic power show in the capital and also sought permission for it but the government has not granted it.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan. The US has denied the allegations.

The cricketer-turned-politician, the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament, is seeking fresh general elections.

However, the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz is opposed to holding elections now. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.

The long march is expected to reach Islamabad in the last week of November.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan #Shehbaz Sharif

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

2
Trending

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

3
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital

4
Punjab

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

5
Punjab

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

6
Nation

Shraddha Walker murder accused Aftab Poonawalla caught on CCTV walking with bag early morning

7
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann Cabinet okays old pension scheme in Punjab, 1.75 lakh employees to benefit

8
FIFA 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing?

9
Patiala

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

10
Trending

Shraddha Walker's photo with bruises on face surfaces; she used to complain to her friends about Aaftab's drug addiction and how he would beat her up

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

Economic crackdown necessary in terror havens, says Amit Shah in veiled attack on Pakistan

Economic crackdown necessary in terror havens, says Amit Shah in veiled attack on Pakistan

No political spin can ever justify terror, says EAM Jaishank...

Terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital

He was alleged mastermind in RPG attack on Punjab Police Int...

Kashi and Tamil Nadu are timeless cultural centres: PM Modi

Kashi and Tamil Nadu are timeless centres of culture, civilisation: PM Modi

At Kashi Tamil Sangamam, PM stresses on preserving legacy of...

Video: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...

Winter Session of Parliament from December 7 to December 29

Winter Session of Parliament from December 7 to December 29

Sources say session is likely to be held in old building of ...


Cities

View All

CM Bhagwant Mann calls upon people to start mass movement to write signboards in Punjabi

CM Bhagwant Mann calls upon people to start mass movement to write signboards in Punjabi

Australia-based NRI, family booked for seeking dowry in Jandiala

Hand grenade seizure: Rajasthan links of two drug peddlers probed

Hate propaganda alarms Akal Takht

Amritsar: Man dies in road mishap, case filed

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Lower exposure in past 5 yrs ‘behind’ chikungunya surge

Lower exposure in past 5 years 'behind' chikungunya surge

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

Former Ropar MLA Sandoa's kin booked for pointing gun at son of minority panel chief Lalpura

18 child beggars rescued in Chandigarh

Chandigarh must ‘strive’ to be medical tourism hub

Satyendar Jain's Tihar video: BJP questions Kejriwal's silence, terms AAP 'spa massage party'

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Did not expect Aaftab Poonawala to go to this extent, says Shraddha's colleague

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia

Aaftab Poonawala to be taken to different south Delhi areas to locate victim's body parts

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

9 test +ve for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 364

Pargat Singh's daughter weds Amarjit Singh Samra's grandson; top leaders attend event

Need to bridge industry-academia gap, stresses officiating PTU V-C

St Joseph’s set to celebrate 50 years of its inception

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

Ludhiana: Loot cases suspect held after chase, firing

PAU alumnus Prof H Deep Saini appointed Vice-Chancellor of Canada's prestigious McGill University

Ludhiana: Seized liquor belongs to wine contractor Channi Bajaj, booked

Ludhiana: Shiv Sena leaders return eight gunmen

Patiala police arrest 2 candidates, including topper, in naib tehsildar examination scam

Patiala police arrest topper, another candidate in naib tehsildar exam scam

Patiala district administration suspends 274 arm licenses

Anti-dengue drive: Larvae detected in 209 locations in Patiala

Patiala: Road blockade spells chaos

3 cops suspended for arresting man from advocate's chamber in Patiala