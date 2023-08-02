 Reactions to Trump indictment over bid to reverse his 2020 US election loss : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Reactions to Trump indictment over bid to reverse his 2020 US election loss

Reactions to Trump indictment over bid to reverse his 2020 US election loss

Republican Donald Trump charged with conspiring to defraud the US by attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden

Reactions to Trump indictment over bid to reverse his 2020 US election loss

Former US President Donald Trump. Reuters file



Reuters

Washington, August 1

The following are some reactions to the four-count indictment charging Republican Donald Trump with conspiring to defraud the United States by attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden and to deprive voters of their right to a fair election:

SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH, WHO OVERSEES THE INVESTIGATION: "The attack on our nation's Capitol on January 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy.

It's described in the indictment. It was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant (Trump) targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government. ... In this case, my office will seek a speedy trial so that our evidence can be tested in court and judged by a jury of citizens."

TRUMP CAMPAIGN:

"Why did they wait two and a half years to bring these fake charges, right in the middle of President Trump’s winning campaign for 2024? ..... The answer is, election interference! ... These un-American witch hunts will fail and President Trump will be re-elected to the White House".

U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL MERRICK GARLAND:

"Immediately after the January 6 attack on our democracy, the career men and women of the Justice Department engaged in what has become the largest investigation in our history. ....

Mr. Smith and his team of experienced, principled, career agents and prosecutors have followed the facts and the law wherever they lead. Any questions about this matter will have to be answered by the filings made in a courtroom." REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE RON DESANTIS: "As President, I will end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans. While I’ve seen reports, I have not read the indictment. I do, though, believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right to remove cases from Washington, DC to their home districts."

DEMOCRATIC FORMER U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI: "The charges alleged in this indictment are very serious, and they must play out through the legal process, peacefully and without any outside interference. Like every criminal defendant, the former President is innocent until proven guilty." DEMOCRATIC SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER AND HOUSE DEMOCRATIC LEADER HAKEEM JEFFRIES:

"The insurrection on January 6, 2021, was one of the saddest and most infamous days in American history, personally orchestrated by Donald Trump and fueled by his insidious Big Lie in an attempt to undermine the 2020 election. ... This indictment is the most serious and most consequential thus far and will stand as a stark reminder to generations of Americans that no one, including a president of the United States, is above the law."

REPUBLICAN HOUSE SPEAKER KEVIN MCCARTHY:

"Everyone in America could see what was going to come next: DOJ's attempt to distract from the news and attack the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, President Trump.

House Republicans will continue to uncover the truth about Biden Inc. and the two-tiered system of justice." REPUBLICAN HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER STEVE SCALISE: "Let's be clear about what’s happening: Biden's DOJ is cutting sweetheart deals for Hunter to cover for the Biden Family's influence peddling schemes while at the same time trying to persecute his leading political opponent. It's an outrageous abuse of power."

REPUBLICAN HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE CHAIR JIM JORDAN: "When you drain The Swamp, The Swamp fights back. President Trump did nothing wrong!"

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ASA HUTCHINSON: "I have always said that Donald Trump is morally responsible for the attack on our democracy. Now, with today’s indictment, our system of Justice will determine whether he is criminally responsible."

REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR TED BUDD:

"Again and again, the Biden administration has weaponized the justice system to target his chief political opponent. Joe Biden’s continued abuse of power must be confronted by Congress and his administration must be held accountable." DEMOCRATIC SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE CHAIR DICK DURBIN: “No man, not even a former President, is above the law.  The anger and resentment Donald Trump stoked with his ‘Big Lie’ put the country a half step away from a constitutional crisis".

WHITE HOUSE SPOKESPERSON:

"We would refer you to the Justice Department, which conducts its criminal investigations independently." 

#Donald Trump #Joe Biden #United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Imam killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, Haryana violence toll now 5

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan

3
Ludhiana

ED probes money laundering case against Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Munjal; raids his premises

4
Chandigarh

NIA raids house of KTF operative Paramjit Pamma in Mohali

5
Nation

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana

6
Diaspora

British Sikh elderly man pleads guilty to murder of wife with wooden bat

7
World

Viral video of 'human-like' bear at Chinese zoo sets Internet on fire

8
Punjab

Punjab Governor questions roll out of ‘atta’ home delivery scheme, writes to CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Himachal

Provision of laying tunnels on Parwanoo-Solan, Shimla-Mataur highways to be explored: Himachal CM Sukhu

10
Delhi

Government tables Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha amid protests; Amit Shah says opposition ‘politically motivated’

Don't Miss

View All
200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

Top News

5-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370

5-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal opens arguments on behalf of the...

Haryana clashes: Elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, say Delhi Police

After Haryana clashes, elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, say Delhi Police

Violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neigh...

Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad

Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official ...

Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5 closed for traffic after landslide

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

The district police have directed the commuters to use alter...

The alternative routes you can take after Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked

The alternative routes you can take as Shimla-Chandigarh national highway is blocked

A 50-metre road stretch completely caves in following a land...


Cities

View All

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Peepal trees, grass on elevated road point to lack of upkeep

Avoid public inconvenience in Amritsar, locate nearby toilet on Google

Unsung heroes of 1857 remembered whose remains were dug out from 'Kalianwala Khu' in Ajnala

Pakistan hockey team lands at Wagah

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Kin of ex-BJP councillor among 2 arrested for graft

Mullanpur murder: Passengers booked taxi on the spot

Chandigarh to launch B Praak’s ‘swachh song’ today

Chandigarh witnesses 23% growth in GST collection for July

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in Lok Sabha; 'undemocratic': Opposition

Rahul visits Azadpur vegetable market, interacts with vendors

‘Biggest’ darknet LSD cartel busted, three arrested: NCB

CBI approver Arora gets bail in excise scam

Sushma’s daughter Bansuri made Delhi BJP General Secretary

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

NIA raids 2 houses of NRIs Jalandhar

Armed robbers strike at car showroom

Surprise check at immigration firms

Name Adampur airport terminal after Guru Ravidas, says MP Rinku

City’s ~28K-cr spinning industry in dire straits

City’s Rs 28K-cr spinning industry in dire straits

Khanna police arrest 9 under CASO, seize drugs, illegal arms

Three members of mobile snatchers’ gang arrested

Man gets 10-year jail in gold snatching case

Residents complain against pollution in Dashmesh Nagar

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Probe against building branch officials pending

Alarmed over maternal deaths, Health Department holds meet

Workshop for budding resident surgeons