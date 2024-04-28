Ready to serve more time in jail than joining hands with dictators, says Imran

Lahore, April 27

Pakistan’s jailed former PM Imran Khan has ruled out an agreement with those who have “enslaved” the country, saying he is ready to serve for nine more years in prison but will never strike a deal with them.

In a message released on Friday for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s 28th Foundation Day, Khan said the “worst dictatorship” was imposed on the country which was becoming the basis for the “destruction” of the economy, government rule, democracy and judiciary”.

He called on every individual to play their role in stopping this descent towards the country’s ruin. “It is my message for the nation that I will give any sacrifice required for actual freedom but will never compromise on my or my nation’s freedom.”

Khan said he was kept behind bars for the past nine months due to “fake [and] concocted cases”.

“I will remain in jail if I have to for nine more years, or more, but I will never strike a deal with those who have enslaved my nation.”

Since his removal from power in a no-confidence motion in April 2022, the 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has been convicted in at least four cases. Khan has been lodged at Adiala Jail at Rawalpindi after conviction in multiple cases.

Since falling out with the powerful military, Khan’s party has been facing a crackdown. The party faced pressure in the form of arrests and dese­rtions in the wake of the May 9 viol­ence that broke out after Khan’s arrest last year.

Khan’s message came shortly after PTI leader Shehryar Afridi claimed that the party would have talks but not with the Bilwal Bhutto-Zardai-led Pakistan Peoples Party or the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz after their recent overtures. — PTI

