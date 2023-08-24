Russian ‘rebel’ Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner boss, among 10 feared dead in jet crash

Moscow, August 23

A business jet en route from Moscow to St Petersburg crashed on Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board, Russian emergency officials said. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, officials said, but it wasn't immediately clear if he was on board. Unconfirmed media reports stated Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private military company, was among the dead.

Russia’s civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said Prigozhin was on the passenger list. However, it was not immediately clear if he had boarded the flight.

Meanwhile, Russia has removed Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed General Armageddon, as head of the air force as he had vanished from public view during a Wagner mercenary mutiny against the top army brass, two Russian news outlets reported. A recipient of Russia’s top military award, Surovikin is the most senior Russian military figure to lose his job over the June 23-34 mutiny, which President Vladimir Putin said could have tipped Russia into civil war. Prigozhin wanted to topple Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, chief of general staff. Both remain in their posts

Once commander of Russia’s overall war effort in Ukraine when he was lauded by Russian and Western military experts as one of its most effective operators, Surovikin has not yet been publicly fired.

His sacking was confirmed by Russian state news agency RIA that claimed Colonel-General Viktor Afzalov was temporarily acting as commander-in-chief of the air force.

The RBC news outlet, citing two unnamed sources, also reported that Surovikin had been removed from his post. The news suggests the authorities found fault with his behaviour during the revolt. — Agencies

