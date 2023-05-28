Rebels may shoot Kiwi pilot if independence talks not started

Jakarta, May 27

Rebels in Indonesia’s Papua region threatened to shoot a New Zealand pilot they took hostage in February if countries do not comply with their demand to start independence talks within two months, a new video released by the group on Friday showed.

Guerrilla fighters in Papua’s central highlands, who want to free Papua from Indonesia, kidnapped Phillip Mehrtens after he landed a commercial plane in the mountainous area of Nduga.

A spokesperson for New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an e-mail to Reuters on Saturday that they were aware of the photos and videos circulating. — Reuters