Register FIR over attack on Imran, Pakistan SC directs cops

Islamabad, November 7

The Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Inspector General of the Punjab province to register a case on the gun attack on Imran Khan within 24 hours, a directive hailed by the former Prime Minister’s party as a “first step towards justice”.

On Sunday, Khan said that an FIR had not been registered on the botched “assassination attempt” on his life as the authorities were refusing to file the case unless he removed an Army general’s name from the complaint.

Khan, who suffered bullet injuries in the right leg on Thursday, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after undergoing a surgery. The 70-year-old former Prime Minister has now been moved to a private residence in Lahore.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed Punjab police chief Faisal Shahkar to register an FIR of the gun attack on Khan within 24 hours, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the apex court would take suo motu notice if the FIR was not registered, the report added.

He also asked Shahkar, who joined the hearing from the SC’s Lahore registry via a video link, why the FIR was not registered.

“Working according to the law, the court is with you,” the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) said, directing the IG to get officials to probe the matter.

The CJP assured the provincial police chief that nobody would interfere in his work till the time he was posted at the IG. “IG sahib, you do your job. If someone interferes, the court would interfere in their work,” he said.

Khan, alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer were part of a sinister plot to assassinate him. — PTI

