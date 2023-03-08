 Relief for former PM Imran as court suspends arrest warrant : The Tribune India

Relief for former PM Imran as court suspends arrest warrant

Relief for former PM Imran as court suspends arrest warrant

Imran fails to appear before a court for the 4th time in Toshakhana case. File



PTI

Islamabad, March 7

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended till March 13 the non-bailable arrest warrant against Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan for his failure to appear before a sessions court here for the fourth time in the Toshakhana case.

China urged to roll over deposits: Pak to IMF

  • Pakistan has reportedly told IMF that it has requested China to roll over its USD 2 billion deposits for another year
  • The total Chinese deposits stood at USD 4 billion, and the remaining are due to mature in a few months
  • China gave verbal assurances of approving the rollover of the deposits, an official reportedly confirmed
  • Pakistan told IMF its plans to raise its foreign exchange reserves to USD 10 billion by end of June

The IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, announcing the verdict that he reserved earlier in the day, directed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief to appear before the district and sessions court on March 13, rejecting a plea by Khan’s lawyer to give four weeks for appearance before the court in the case.

Khan, 70, has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana, and selling them for profit.

Khan on Tuesday for the fourth time skipped a hearing at the sessions court, citing health and security reasons. The former premier’s counsel Sher Afzal Marwat, who appeared before the court, said Khan was unwell and “disabled” after being injured in the Wazirabad attack.

Marwat said a “global spectacle” was created regarding the PTI chief, whose party on Monday challenged in the IHC the arrest warrant issued against him for not appearing before the court.

Requesting the court to give a date next week for hearing the matter, Marwat maintained that he would provide the power of attorney within “a day or two”.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Khan slammed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government and said it was behind a total of 76 legal cases - so far - raised against him.

“This is what happens when a bunch of criminals is imposed on a nation by those who are devoid of intelligence, morality, and ethics,” he tweeted.

The PTI chief on Monday moved the IHC against the non-bailable arrest warrant ordered by the Islamabad sessions court in the Toshakhana case.

His lawyer Ali Bukhari in the petition before the IHC requested a cancellation of the warrant, arguing that it was “illegal” to issue a non-bailable warrant.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.

Khan, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice

2
Punjab

Day after Punjab tourists clash with locals in Manikaran, Nagaland minister shares picture of Himachal Pradesh street littered with liquor bottles by tourists

3
Punjab

Chit-fund scam: CBI arrests Pearls group director Harchand Singh Gill after being deported from Fiji

4
Punjab

Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa

5
Punjab

Class 10 student from Rajasthan who had threatened to kill Sidhu Moosewala's father arrested

6
Diaspora

Sikh teen in UK was stabbed 15 times in case of mistaken identity, 2 convicted

7
Himachal

5 die as SUV rams into pedestrians in Himachal Pradesh's Dharampur

8
Nation

Excise case: ED questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail for 5 hrs; another businessman arrested

9
World

16 killed, over 100 injured as explosion rocks seven-storey building in Bangladesh's capital city

10
Punjab

No govt officer shall leave headquarters without permission: Punjab govt to officials

Don't Miss

View All
Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi
Haryana

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi
Trending

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Top News

ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha for questioning in Delhi excise case

ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...

Despite American Airlines ban, student who urinated on fellow passenger can fly with other carriers: Experts

Despite American Airlines ban, student who urinated on fellow passenger can fly with other carriers: Experts

Indian civil aviation norms don't apply to foreign aviation ...

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Holi

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Holi

Tweets his wishes on the occasion

Hawala racket busted, 5 PFI men held

Hawala racket busted, 5 PFI men held

Rio becomes Nagaland CM for 5th term

Neiphiu Rio becomes Nagaland CM for 5th term

Sangma takes charge in Meghalaya for 2nd time in row, to foc...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Improvement Trust team fails to comply with DC’s order to remove illegal Verka booth

Amritsar Improvement Trust team fails to comply with DC’s order to remove illegal Verka booth

Devotees play Holi at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha for this architecture student

Pak drone over airspace in Khemkaran

Don’t disclose value of drugs seized by agencies: Gurdaspur DC to media

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Five months on, 23 charging stations yet to power up EVs in Chandigarh

Five months on, 23 charging stations yet to power up EVs in Chandigarh

Flu cases surge in Chandigarh hospitals

GMADA rakes in record Rs 1,935 crore at e-auction

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Dadu Majra Dumping Ground: Chandigarh MC mulls buying leachate machine

Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

Excise case: ED questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail for 5 hrs; another businessman arrested

Mehrauli murder case: Neighbour saw Shraddha having heated exchange with Aaftab Poonawala the day she was murdered, police tells court

President accepts resignation of Sisodia, Jain; appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Marlena as Delhi ministers

Like any other Tihar inmate, Sisodia given basic items, food as per jail manual: Officials

Worried about country’s sorry state of affairs, not Manish Sisodia or Satyendar Jain: Kejriwal

Missing 16-yr-old girl from ashram traced to Faridkot

Missing 16-yr-old girl from ashram traced to Faridkot

Three snatchers land in police net

2 of family attacked over enmity, brother succumbs to injuries

Commuting a challenge on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road

Issues of women's rights, gender equality discussed on campuses

7 years on, MC yet to hold annual flower show in city

7 years on, MC yet to hold annual flower show in city

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Violations: 10 buses challaned

Woman, in-laws booked for abetting husband's suicide

Civic body adopts human resource mgmt system to promote digitisation

Day 2: Patiala MC staff protest on, no work

Day 2: Patiala MC staff protest on, no work

Minister releases novel by Punjabi University student in Patiala

Women’s Day celebrations at Patiala Locomotive Works, Sports University

Rotary Club celebrates Int’l Women’s Day at SGGS University