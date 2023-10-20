Relief for Nawaz Sharif, granted protective bail

PTI

Islamabad, October 19

In a temporary relief to Nawaz Sharif ahead of his return to Pakistan on Saturday, the Islamabad High Court on Thursday granted the former PM protective bail in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia corruption cases until October 24.

Also, an anti-corruption court in Pakistan suspended his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana vehicles case.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo through a counsel Qazi Mushahid approached the Islamabad-base accountability court on Wednesday for suspension of the permanent arrest warrant issued two years ago for failing to appear in a case about getting a vehicle from Toshakhana on concessional price.

