Remark ‘unwarranted’: Dhaka
Bangladesh on Thursday termed the recent remarks by the Ministry of the External Affairs on the country as “unwarranted” and amounting to “interference” in another country’s domestic affairs. Last week, India voiced concern over Bangladesh releasing certain “violent extremists” and underlined that it is the responsibility of the interim government to protect Hindus and other minorities.
