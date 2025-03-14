DT
PT
Home / World / Remark ‘unwarranted’: Dhaka

Bangladesh on Thursday termed the recent remarks by the Ministry of the External Affairs on the country as “unwarranted” and amounting to “interference” in another country’s domestic affairs. Last week, India voiced concern over Bangladesh releasing certain “violent extremists” and...
PTI
Dhaka, Updated At : 06:28 AM Mar 14, 2025 IST
