Renowned Jazz pianist Lewis dead

PTI

Chicago: Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis, whose music entertained fans over a more than 60-year career that began with the Ramsey Lewis Trio, has died. He was 87. He is revered in jazz circles for 1960s hits such as “The In Crowd,” “Hang on Sloopy” and “Wade in the Water”. ap

Sailor killed in WWII laid to rest, at last

Chicago: A 21-year-old sailor was laid to rest on Tuesday following a decades-long effort to identify remains pulled from Pearl Harbour, more than 80 years after he was killed in the attack that propelled the US into World War II. Members of Herbert “Bert” Jacobson’s family have waited all their lives to attend a memorial for the young man they knew about but never met. ap

Indian pleads guilty in insider trading case

New York: A 26-year-old Indian citizen has pleaded guilty in the first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in the US, in which he along with his brother and their Indian-American friend made ill-gotten profits totalling over a million dollars.