Repelled US spy plane: N Korea

Seoul, July 10
The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un alleged on Monday that the country's warplanes repelled a US spy plane that flew over its exclusive economic zone and warned of “shocking” consequences if the U.S. continues reconnaissance activities in the area.
The US and South Korean militaries did not immediately respond to the comments by Kim Yo Jong. — Agencies
