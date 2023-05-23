Republican Scott makes White House bid official

WASHINGTON, May 22
Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate, formally kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign on Monday, betting his optimistic message will sell in a party in which many voters are still firmly behind former President Donald Trump.
In a speech to supporters in his hometown of North Charleston, South Carolina, he leaned heavily into his personal experience as the single child of a single mother as proof that America remains a nation of opportunity.
“Joe Biden and the radical left are attacking every single rung of the ladder that helped me climb,” he said. — Reuters
