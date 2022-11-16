Republicans on the verge of gaining majority in US House

Washington, November 15

Republicans on Tuesday were closing in on majority control of the US House of Representatives, a midterm victory tempered by the unexpectedly narrow margin they will hold over Democrats as they usher in two years of divided government.

Republicans so far have won 215 seats in the 435-member chamber, Edison Research projected, with 218 needed for a majority. Calls in tight races in states including California and Colorado later on Tuesday would likely allow Republicans to wrest control of the House from President Joe Biden's Democrats, who trail with 204 seats.

The news could coincide with a speech at 9 pm ET (0200 GMT on Wednesday) by former President Donald Trump from his Florida home, where he is expected to announce his 2024 presidential bid even as his Republican Party is showing early signs of Trump fatigue.

The anticipated House victory for Republicans will be far short of the "red wave" they had predicted for the November 8 midterm elections. — Reuters

Democrats retain US Senate

Democrats retained control of the US Senate after keeping seats in competitive races in the swing states of Arizona and Nevada, and could win outright majority control if Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock beats Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff on December 6.