Rescue refugees adrift in Andaman Sea: UN

Bangkok: The United Nations and other groups urged countries in southern Asia on Friday to rescue as many as 190 people believed to be Rohingya refugees aboard a small boat that has been adrift in the Andaman Sea. Most of those on board are thought to be Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar. AP
India hands over 125 SUVs to Lankan police
Colombo: India has handed over 125 SUVs to the Sri Lanka police under a line of credit as part of its ongoing efforts to support the cash-strapped island nation and address the serious mobility restriction issues faced by the police in the country. Under the “Neighbourhood First” policy, India has extended the multi-pronged assistance to Sri Lanka. PTI
Indian-American professor wins Okawa Prize
New York: An Indian-origin Columbia University professor has been awarded Japan’s Okawa Prize. Shree K Nayar, the TC Chang Professor of Computer Science, is being recognised for “the invention of innovative imaging techniques and their widespread use in digital photography and computer vision”. IANS
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister oversees arrangements at Delhi's Safda...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...