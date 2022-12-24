Rescue refugees adrift in Andaman Sea: UN

Bangkok: The United Nations and other groups urged countries in southern Asia on Friday to rescue as many as 190 people believed to be Rohingya refugees aboard a small boat that has been adrift in the Andaman Sea. Most of those on board are thought to be Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar. AP

Colombo: India has handed over 125 SUVs to the Sri Lanka police under a line of credit as part of its ongoing efforts to support the cash-strapped island nation and address the serious mobility restriction issues faced by the police in the country. Under the “Neighbourhood First” policy, India has extended the multi-pronged assistance to Sri Lanka. PTI

New York: An Indian-origin Columbia University professor has been awarded Japan’s Okawa Prize. Shree K Nayar, the TC Chang Professor of Computer Science, is being recognised for “the invention of innovative imaging techniques and their widespread use in digital photography and computer vision”. IANS