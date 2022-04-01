Resolution in US for naming April 14 as National Sikh Day

Washington, March 31
More than 10 lawmakers, including Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, have introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to designate April 14 of each year as National Sikh Day.
Observing that the Sikh community, which began immigrating into the United States over 100 years ago, has played an important role in developing the US, the resolution supports the designation of ‘‘National Sikh Day'' to honour and celebrate the important role played by the Sikh community. —
