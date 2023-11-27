Respiratory illnesses surge in China

Beijing, November 26

A surge in respiratory illnesses across China that has drawn the attention of the World Health Organisation (WHO) is caused by the flu and other known pathogens and not by a novel virus, the country's health ministry said.

Recent clusters of respiratory infections are caused by an overlap of common viruses such as the influenza virus, rhinoviruses, the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, the adenovirus as well as bacteria such as mycoplasma pneumoniae, which is a common culprit for respiratory tract infections, a National Health Commission spokesperson said.

The ministry called on local authorities to open fever clinics and promote vaccinations among children and the elderly as the country grapples with a wave of respiratory illnesses in its first full winter since the removal of COVID-19 restrictions. He advised people to wear masks and called on local authorities to focus on preventing the spread of illnesses in crowded places. — AP

#China