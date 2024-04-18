Retired Sri Lankan Army major arrested for scam to send ex-soldiers to serve in Russia-Ukraine war

Colombo, April 18
Police have arrested a retired Sri Lankan Army officer for being behind a scam to send former military personnel to serve in the Russian Army amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
The former major and a civilian were arrested by the police’s criminal investigation department for taking money from individuals to send them to Russia for military service.
It was reported last month that over a hundred former military men from Sri Lanka were serving on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war.
International media reports said the former Lankan soldiers were lured to serve in the Ukraine-Russia war for USD 3,000 monthly wage.
At least three deaths of such Sri Lankans serving in Ukraine were reported during the past several months.
