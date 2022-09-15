Right-wing bloc claims victory in Sweden

Copenhagen, September 14
Sweden's centre-left PM Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday conceded defeat in a weekend election while the leader of a nationalist anti-immigration party declared victory for his right-wing bloc. Jimmie Akesson, leader of Sweden Democrats, said his party would be "a constructive and driving force" of rebuilding safety in Sweden. With almost all votes counted, the right-wing bloc of four parties appeared to have won in parliament. — AP
