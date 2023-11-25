Riots erupt in Dublin after children stabbed

London, November 24
Violent clashes broke out in central Dublin on Thursday evening, with vehicles torched and riot police attacked, after a five-year-old girl was seriously injured in a knife attack earlier in the day that also saw a woman and two other young children hospitalised.
Irish police said the girl was receiving emergency medical treatment in a Dublin hospital following the attack outside a school. Soon after that announcement, at least 100 people took to the streets, some armed with metal bars and covering their faces.
Police said over 400 officers including many in riot gear, were deployed in Dublin city centre to contain the unrest, which they said was “caused by a small group of thugs”.
A police cordon was also set up around the Irish Parliament building, Leinster House, and officers from the Mounted Support Unit were in nearby Grafton Street.
There were clashes with riot police as some demonstrators let off flares and fireworks, while others grabbed chairs and stools outside bars and restaurants.
A number of police vehicles and a tram were damaged during the disorder, while a bus and car were also set on fire on the city’s O’Connell Bridge.
