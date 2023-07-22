Rishi Sunak narrowly averts wipeout in byelections

London, July 21

British PM Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservatives lost two strategically important parliamentary seats on Friday but unexpectedly retained former leader Boris Johnson’s old constituency. The Conservatives’ narrow victory in Uxbridge and South Ruislip gave Sunak some breathing space to try to narrow Labour’s large lead in the polls by tackling inflation and cost-of-living crisis before a national vote expected next year.

Sunak said the win showed that upcoming poll was not a “done deal”. “We have to double down, stick to our plan and deliver for people,” he said.

But the scale of the challenge was highlighted by the loss of the once safe Conservative parliamentary seat of Selby and Ainsty in northern England, where Labour overturned the biggest Conservative majority at a by-election since World War Two.

“This is a big step forward towards the general election. Never before in our history have we done this,” Labour leader Keir Starmer said. The Conservatives also suffered a crushing loss in a third vote to the centrist Liberal Democrats in Somerton and Frome.

But the retention of Johnson’s seat by fewer than 500 votes ensured Sunak avoided becoming the first UK leader to lose three by-elections on a single day in more than half a century. — Reuters

