Rishi Sunak rules out UK election on May 2

British Indian Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has firmly ruled out an early general election to coincide with local polls scheduled for May 2 amid intense speculation from the Opposition Labour benches.

Imran’s party plans to ‘merge’ with SIC

Islamabad: A top leader of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan's party has said that his party would merge with the Sunni Ittehad Council if the election commission accepted its recent intra-party polls and returned its iconic poll symbol, a media report said.

