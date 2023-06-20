Rishi Sunak shares homemade barfi with Ukrainian president

PTI

London, June 19

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak revealed that he shared some barfi (Indian sweet) made by his mother with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Downing Street recently, hours before his latest phone call with the Ukrainian president on Monday.

The incident goes back to last month when Sunak made a quick visit to his hometown of Southampton to launch a new government scheme for the state-funded National Health Service.