Rishi Sunak, wife told to put dog on leash

London, March 15
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty were “reminded of rules” after they were spotted walking their dog in Hyde Park here without a lead — in an area where dogs are not allowed to roam free, the officials said.
In a clip posted on TikTok, Sunak’s Labrador Retriever, Nova, is seen wandering around near the edge of Serpentine lake.
