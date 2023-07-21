 Rishi Sunak's party loses 2 key seats ahead of crucial UK elections : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Rishi Sunak's party loses 2 key seats ahead of crucial UK elections

Rishi Sunak's party loses 2 key seats ahead of crucial UK elections

Rishi Sunak's party loses 2 key seats ahead of crucial UK elections

UK PM Rishi Sunak's Tories face heavy losses but avert byelection sweep. Reuters



PTI

London, July 21

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday averted a damaging byelection whitewash as the governing Conservatives held on to his former boss Boris Johnson's seat in London, but faced a bruising in two key byelections.

Thursday's three-way byelection was widely pitched as a report card on Sunak's handling of the economy and wider prospects as party leader going into a general election, expected in the second half of next year.

Conservative Steve Tuckwell just about holding on to Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Johnson's seat until he stepped down in the wake of a parliamentary inquiry into partygate inquiry last month, was the only bit of good news for the party.

The Opposition Labour Party overturned a massive Tory majority of over 20,000 to decisively clinch the Selby and Ainsty constituency in northern England, a byelection triggered by the resignation of close Boris Johnson ally Nigel Adams.

"This is a historic result that shows that people are looking at Labour and seeing a changed party that is focused entirely on the priorities of working people with an ambitious, practical plan to deliver," said Labour Leader Keir Starmer.

With the big win, his namesake in 25-year-old Keir Mather overtook Indian-origin Labour MP Nadia Whittome as the so-called “Baby of the House” to become the youngest member of Parliament. It will be a long wait though for him to take his seat in the House of Commons, which is now on its summer recess and resumes only in early September.

In a second bruising for the Sunak-led Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats swept the Somerset and Frome byelections on south-west England. Sarah Dyke, a Somerset councillor with a farming background, secured a dramatic victory by winning 21,187 votes, with Conservative Faye Purbrick left far behind in second place with 10,179 votes.

In her victory speech, Dyke thanked "lifelong Conservative voters" who had voted Lib Dem for the first time, as well as Labour and Green supporters who had "lent" their votes. She said the public had been "let down and taken for granted for far too long" by the Conservatives, with the government "too busy being a circus of chaos".

The byelection was triggered by the resignation of former Tory MP David Warburton, following allegations of drug-taking and sexual misconduct. The Lib Dem leader, Sir Ed Davey, who had campaigned hard in Somerset hailed his party's "stunning victory” which he said shows his party is on course to make a comeback in the region and that the country are "fed up with Rishi Sunak's out-of-touch Conservative government".

In London, the sole Tory win was largely attributed to anger against Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan over his plans to extend the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) to outer areas of the UK capital. The policy has proved extremely divisive and it meant the Tory candidate held on to the Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat by just 495 votes.

In his victory speech, new MP Tuckwell said Khan's "damaging and costly ULEZ policy" lost Labour the seat. The narrow win, however, has given Sunak some reprieve and saved him from the prospect of becoming the first British Prime Minister in 55 years to lose three byelections in one night.

#England #London #Rishi Sunak

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Retired PCS officer Jagdish Johal arrested in Mohali's multi-crore guava plants compensation scam

2
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

3
Punjab

Ludhiana man gets five-year jail for violating sanctity of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib

4
Nation

Manipur horror: 4 including man who directed mob arrested; CM Biren Singh says culprits deserve capital punishment

5
Delhi

MNC manager electrocuted at Delhi gym

6
Haryana

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted 30-day parole

7
Delhi

Row over services: Supreme Court refers Delhi govt's challenge to Centre's ordinance to constitution bench

8
Trending

Most killed by speeding Jaguar in Ahmedabad were PGs, accused's father 'threatened' people on reaching accident spot

9
Trending

Couple hugs while riding motorcycle, Delhi Traffic Police slams Rs 11,000 fine on rider

10
Punjab

Patiala: Deluge throws up ornaments, 2-wheelers, reptiles

Don't Miss

View All
46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope
Punjab

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined in Punjab; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

Top News

Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR

Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR

The husband of one of two women paraded naked is a Kargil wa...

Govt ready for discussion in Lok Sabha on May 4 incident in Manipur: Rajnath Singh

Govt ready for discussion on Manipur, says Rajnath Singh as Lok Sabha is adjourned for the day amid uproar

As soon as the House meets, the members of the opposition pa...

Mallikarjun Kharge wonders if Manipur video has really angered Modi

Mallikarjun Kharge wonders if Manipur video has really angered Modi

Accuses the BJP governments in Manipur and at the Centre of ...

Supreme Court issues notices to BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, Gujarat on Rahul Gandhi's plea

Supreme Court issues notice to BJP MLA, Gujarat govt on Rahul Gandhi's plea

A Bench led by Justice BR Gavai asks the respondents to file...

Search and rescue operation resumes on second day at Maharashtra's Irshalwadi landslide site

Search operation resumes at Maharashtra landslide site; 119 villagers yet to be traced

16 bodies have been recovered, while 93 residents have been ...


Cities

View All

Give fair compensation for land acquired: KMSC

Give fair compensation for land acquired: KMSC

Water level in Ravi expected to ebb; Dhaliwal visits area

Three youths attack cops during checking in Chatiwind area

State of amenities: Park in White Avenue Colony lacks proper maintenance

Knotty affair: Hanging wires a blot on Jalebi Wala Chowk

Bins for hazardous, sanitary waste soon

Bins for hazardous, sanitary waste soon on Chandigarh MC garbage collection vehicles

Punjab govt to promote Phulkari, impart training to 125 women artisans at 5 locations

Dadu Majra dump: High Court puts Chandigarh MC on notice

Youths shot at with airgun at Sector 46 market in Chandigarh

Rains leave Chandigarh roads in tatters

Ordinance row: Will examine if Parliament can abrogate constitutional principles of governance for Delhi, says Supreme Court

Ordinance row: Will examine if Parliament can abrogate constitutional principles of governance for Delhi, says Supreme Court

Asian Games trials exemption to Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia: Delhi High Court to pronounce order on Saturday

Delhi: Ordinance issue will go to Constitution Bench

Delhi govt issues advisory on water-borne diseases

High Court: Explain basis for trial exemption to Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia

Paddy crop damaged in over 31K acres in Jalandhar, K’thala

Paddy crop damaged in over 31K acres in Jalandhar, Kapurthala

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Breach in Beas embankment leaves Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi inundated

Jalandhar: Livestock suffering from diseases, face shortage of fodder

Jilted lover opens fire at girl's father, brother in Hoshiarpur village

New international airport to miss another deadline, fourth in a row

New international airport to miss another deadline, fourth in a row

Noorwala Road potholes serious threat, residents seek speedy action

GHS, Salem Tabri: Poor upkeep, inadequate amenities add to govt school students’ woes

Two persons electrocuted at Dhandari Khurd

Reserve 24 wards for SC community, demand bodies

Remove water from vacant plots, says Patiala DC

Remove water from vacant plots, says Patiala DC

Patiala: Deluge throws up ornaments, 2-wheelers, reptiles

Sewer men, safai workers ill-equipped

Five car-borne youths loot Rs 70K, mobile phone

Patiala: Workshop for wardens held