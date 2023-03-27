Ro Khanna rules out running for Senate seat

Washington: Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna on Sunday ruled out running for the vacant US Senate seat from California and extended his support to his fellow Democratic lawmaker Barbara Lee. “I'm honoured to be co-chairing Barbara Lee's campaign for the Senate,” Khanna told the CNN. “We need a strong anti-war senator,”Khanna said. AP

5 planets will line up in night sky this week

New York: Keep an eye to the sky this week for a chance to see a planetary hangout. Five planets — Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus and Mars — will line up near the moon. The best day to catch the group is Tuesday. You'll want to look to the western horizon right after sunset, said NASA astronomer Bill Cooke. It will be a rare chance to spot Uranas. AP

Composer Nicholas Lloyd Webber dies at 43

New York: Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, record producer and eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died on Saturday in England after a protracted battle with gastric cancer and pneumonia. He was 43.Nicholas is best known for his work on the BBC One's “Love, Lies and Records,” based on the book “The Little Prince.” AP