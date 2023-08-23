Robbers kill Indian national in Mexico

Houston: An Indian national living in Mexico was shot dead and another injured after they were robbed of $10,000 by unknown assailants in Mexico City. The Indian Embassy urged its Mexican counterparts to apprehend the culprits at the earliest. pti
Indian-origin man in race for Singapore prez poll
Singapore: Singapore-born Indian-origin former minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam was on Tuesday officially announced as a candidate for the prosperous city-state's presidential election on September 1. Two Chinese-origin former business executives are also in the race.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon
The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...
17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...
Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Education Minister Harjot Bains announces this
Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
The inflow into the Bhakra is 1.28 lakh cusecs and into the ...
Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments
Lightning, thundershowers and thunderstorms are very likely ...