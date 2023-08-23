Robbers kill Indian national in Mexico

PTI

Houston: An Indian national living in Mexico was shot dead and another injured after they were robbed of $10,000 by unknown assailants in Mexico City. The Indian Embassy urged its Mexican counterparts to apprehend the culprits at the earliest. pti

Indian-origin man in race for Singapore prez poll

Singapore: Singapore-born Indian-origin former minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam was on Tuesday officially announced as a candidate for the prosperous city-state's presidential election on September 1. Two Chinese-origin former business executives are also in the race.