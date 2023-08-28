‘Robust India ties can help US decouple from China’

PTI

Des Moines (Iowa), August 27

A stronger relationship with India would help the US declare its “independence” from China, Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has said. “The US is economically dependent on China today, but with a stronger relationship with India, it becomes easier to declare independence from that Chinese relationship,” Ramaswamy said. He also sought a military relationship with India in the Andaman Sea. At 38, Ramaswamy is the youngest Republican presidential candidate ever. He is currently on a two-day swing to the crucial State of Iowa. On January 15, Iowa would kick off the 2024 Republican presidential primary season. A second-generation Indian-American, Ramaswamy founded Roivant Sciences in 2014 and led the largest biotech IPOs of 2015 and 2016, eventually culminating in successful clinical trials in multiple disease areas that led to FDA-approved products, according to his bio.

Wants presence in Andaman Sea The US should also have a stronger strategic relationship with India, including even a military relationship in the Andaman Sea. —Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican presidential candidate

“The US should also have a stronger strategic relationship with India, including even a military relationship in the Andaman Sea. Knowing that India, if necessary, could block the Malacca Strait where actually China gets most of its Middle Eastern oil supplies. So, these are areas for real improvement in the US-India relationship. I think that would be good for the US and that’s exactly why I would lead accordingly,” Ramaswamy, a multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur-turned-politician, said in response to a question.

Ramaswamy, if tapped as vice-president and later elected, would be the second youngest ever to serve in the role, behind John Breckinridge who served as President James Buchanan’s second in command when he was just 36. Breckinridge served as President from 1857 to 1861.

#China