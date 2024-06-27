Rome’s Spanish Steps turned red

Women’s rights activists protested against feminicide on Wednesday by painting Rome’s famed Spanish Steps red, symbolically representing the blood of female victims of violence.

Members of the movement called “Bruciamo tutto” - or “Let’s burn everything” - poured cans of the liquid down the Spanish Steps and also made prints of their hands with it.

The activists said the liquid was a type of paint that would cause no lasting damage to the Spanish Steps, a major tourist landmark in the Italian capital.

Some 120 women were killed in Italy in 2023, according to govt data. More than half of the homicides are committed by partners or former partners of the victims, the data showed. Reuters