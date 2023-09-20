Murder row of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada won't affect trade talks with India: UK

London, September 19
PM Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson on Tuesday said the “serious allegations” over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada won’t impact the own ongoing trade negotiations with India. The statement came after a UK government official earlier said, “We are in close touch with our Canadian partners about these serious allegations... It would be inappropriate to comment further during the ongoing investigation by the Canadian authorities.”
