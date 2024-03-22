Russia aborts launch of 3 astronauts to ISS

Moscow: Russia’s Roscosmos space agency aborted the launch of three astronauts to the International Space Station about 20 seconds before they were scheduled to lift off on Thursday, but the crew was safe, officials said. The Russian Soyuz rocket was to carry NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, Oleg Novitsky of Roscosmos and Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus from a launch facility in Kazakhstan. No cause was immediately given. AP

Musk’s Neuralink shows first brain-chip patient

Washington: Elon Musk’s brain-chip startup Neuralink livestreamed its first patient implanted with a chip using his mind to play online chess. Noland Arbaugh, the 29-year-old patient who was paralysed below the shoulder after a diving accident, played chess on his laptop and moved the cursor using the Neuralink device. Reuters

