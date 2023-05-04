 Moscow says US behind Kremlin drone attack, Russian forces target Kyiv : The Tribune India

Moscow says US behind Kremlin drone attack, Russian forces target Kyiv

Kyiv has denied involvement in that incident, which followed a string of explosions over the past week targeting freight trains and oil depots in western Russia and Russian-controlled Crimea

Moscow says US behind Kremlin drone attack, Russian forces target Kyiv

A sign prohibiting unmanned aerial vehicles flying over the area is on display near St. Basils Cathedral and the Kremlin’s Spasskaya Tower in central Moscow, Russia, on May 3, 2023. Reuters



Kyiv, May 4

Russia said on Thursday that the United States was behind what it says was a drone attack on the Kremlin that aimed to kill President Vladimir Putin, while Moscow’s forces fired more combat drones at Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, without providing evidence, said Ukraine had acted on U.S. orders with the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin citadel in the early hours of Wednesday.

Kyiv has denied involvement in that incident, which followed a string of explosions over the past week targeting freight trains and oil depots in western Russia and Russian-controlled Crimea. Moscow has blamed Ukraine for those attacks too.

“Attempts to disown this (attack on the Kremlin), both in Kyiv and in Washington, are, of course, absolutely ridiculous.

We know very well that decisions about such actions, about such terrorist attacks, are made not in Kyiv but in Washington,” Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin has said it reserves the right to retaliate.

Peskov said on Thursday an urgent investigation was under way and that any response would be carefully considered and balanced.

Separately, Russia’s foreign ministry said the alleged drone attack “must not go unanswered” and that it showed Kyiv had no desire to end the 15-month old war at the negotiating table.

KYIV, ODESA TARGETED

Earlier, Russia fired two dozen combat drones at Ukraine, hitting Kyiv for the third time in four days and also striking a university campus in the Black Sea city of Odesa, ahead of a major counteroffensive by Ukraine to recapture occupied land.

There were no reports of any casualties.

Kyiv’s city administration said Russia had probably fired ballistic missiles as well as drones but that they had all been shot down.

“The Russians attacked Kyiv using Shahed loitering munitions and missiles, likely the ballistic type,” it said.

Ballistic missiles are difficult to shoot down, and their downing could indicate Ukraine used sophisticated Western-supplied air defence systems against them.

In total, air defences shot down 18 of 24 “kamikaze” drones in the pre-dawn attack, officials said. Of 15 drones fired at Odesa, 12 were downed but three struck a university campus, the southern military command said.

Shelling in the Donetsk region damaged a power station owned by electricity company DTEK Energo, but no casualties were reported, DTEK and the Energy Ministry said.

The death toll from Russian shelling of Kherson and its environs in southern Ukraine on Wednesday rose to 23, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

“The enemy’s targets are the places where we live. Their targets are our lives, and the lives of our children,” he said in an online video on Thursday, after a hypermarket, a railway station and residential buildings were hit.

Russia denies targeting civilians in Ukraine.

Russian emergency services quickly extinguished a fire at the Ilsky oil refinery, one of the largest in southern Russia, after a drone attack set product storage facilities ablaze, TASS news agency reported.

Ukraine rarely claims responsibility for what Moscow says are frequent drone strikes against infrastructure and military targets, particularly in regions close to Russia.

‘FULL POWER OF JUSTICE’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the International Court of Justice (ICC) in The Hague on Thursday and said Putin must be brought to trial over the war.

The ICC in March issued an arrest warrant for Putin for suspected deportation of children from Ukraine.

“The aggressor must feel the full power of justice. This is our historical responsibility,” Zelenskiy said in a speech.

Russia, which is not a member of the ICC and rejects its jurisdiction, denies committing atrocities during its “special military operation” in Ukraine, which it says is needed to protect its own security against a hostile, aggressive West.

Zelenskiy, whose country has received substantial Western military and financial support, has vowed to drive all invading Russian forces back to the borders established in 1991 following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

There are currently no peace talks to end the war, which has devastated Ukrainian towns and cities, killed thousands of people and driven millions from their homes.

The Kremlin said on Thursday it was aware that Pope Francis was thinking about ways to end the war, but that it did not know of any detailed peace plans from the Vatican. Reuters

 

#Russia #United States of America USA #vladimir putin

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP

2
Diaspora

Ajay Banga becomes first Indian-American to head World Bank

3
Business

Auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani company

4
Chandigarh

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

5
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

6
Delhi

Wrestlers allege attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today

7
Punjab

‘I tied the bomb on Dilawar’s body’: Beant’s assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana was remorseless

8
Trending

UP Police cashes in on Virat-Gambhir face-off, its tweet goes viral

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 20 new AC buses to ply on 11 long routes from today

10
Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

Don't Miss

View All
Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Top News

Manipur violence: Government issues shoot on sight orders

Manipur violence: Government issues 'shoot at sight' orders

Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be de...

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result LIVE updates: Counting for high-stake election to begin at 10 am

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP

BJP Mayor loses own seat in Shimla as Congress wrests contro...

Patna High Court stays Bihar Government’s caste survey

Patna High Court stays Bihar Government's caste survey

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has maintained that the state is...

Gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter with UP Police

Gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter with UP Police

Dujana, a resident of Dujana village in Gautam Buddh Nagar d...

Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar

Technician killed, 2 pilots injured as Army helicopter crashes in J-K’s Kishtwar district

A court of inquiry has been ordered and further details are ...


Cities

View All

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

3 miscreants target scrap dealer

Akalis condemn Centre for 'U-turn' on Balwant Singh Rajoana's release

Child rights panel member visits Pingalwara in Amritsar

SGPC to celebrate 300th birth anniv of Jassa Singh Ramgarhia on May 5

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

Chandigarh: 20 new AC buses to ply on 11 long routes from today

Punjab and Haryana High Court stares at crisis, 7 judges retiring this year

Chandigarh Housing Board mulls more spending powers for senior officers

Chandigarh: Mercury up, still 9 notches cooler

DCW chief Swati Maliwal at Jantar Mantar again to meet protesting wrestlers

Jantar Mantar scuffle: DCW chief Swati Maliwal meets wrestlers, says will take action

SC refuses to interfere with HC order staying trial court proceedings against DCW chief Maliwal in corruption case

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

ED on AAP MP’s notice: Only 1 of 4 mentions in chargesheet wrong

SUV hits biker, drives with body on roof

AAP holds meet in private school

AAP holds meet in private school

Fulfilling people’s dreams my sole purpose, says Cong candidate

Thieves decamp with cash, gold

Patchwork ahead of CM’s roadshow

Woman, son shot at in Phagwara village

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

Giaspura tragedy: Depts pass the buck

NGT joint panel to visit site on Monday

Four days on, residents still in shock, await info on toxic gas leak incident

Vigilance questions ex-MLA Vaid for fifth time in DA case

Armed men shoot dead govt contractor in Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

Kin block PSPCL gates seeking jobs, benefits

Wheat arrival crosses last year’s figure

Varsity bureau resumes publication

SKM backs protesting wrestlers, demands arrest of WFI chief