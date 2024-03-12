Russia accuses US of meddling in Prez election

Moscow, March 11

President Vladimir Putin's foreign intelligence service on Monday accused the United States of trying to meddle in Russia’s presidential election and said Washington even had plans to launch a cyber attack on the online voting system.

Putin, who is almost certain to win the March 15-17 presidential election, has warned the West that any attempts by foreign powers to meddle in the ballot would be considered an act of aggression.

Russia's SVR Foreign Intelligence Service, the main successor to the KGB's First Directorate foreign spying service, did not set out any evidence for its assertions. There was no immediate reaction from Washington. — Reuters

#Russia #United States of America USA #Vladimir Putin #Washington