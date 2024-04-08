Russia alleges drone attack on N-plant; no serious damage

Moscow, April 7

Ukraine struck the dome above a shutdown reactor at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear station on Sunday, though radiation levels were normal and there was no serious damage, the plant’s Russian-installed administration said.

Don’t jeopardise nuclear safety: IAEA Expressing concern over the attack on Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Sunday urged Russia and Ukraine to refrain from actions which “jeopardise nuclear safety”

According to the plant authorities, there was no critical damage or casualties and radiation levels at the plant were normal after the strikes

The IAEA has repeatedly expressed alarm about the nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, amid fears of a potential nuclear catastrophe

It was not immediately clear what weapon was used against the nuclear plant, which was taken by Russian forces shortly after their full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The plant said earlier it had been attacked by Ukrainian drones.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has experts at the site, said it had been informed by the Russian-run plant that a drone had detonated at the site and the information was “consistent” with IAEA observations.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said both sides should refrain from actions which “jeopardise nuclear safety”. Grossi has repeatedly warned of grave concerns about the plant due to repeated attacks.

Meanwhile, Kyiv alleged that three civilians were killed in a Russian attack on the frontline village of Guliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, the local governor said. One more person was injured, Ivan Fedorov said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said Russians shelled the village with a Grad self-propelled multiple rocket launcher. The frontline Zaporizhzhia region is under constant Russian bombardment by rockets, drones and cannons. — Reuters

