Russia annexes four Ukraine regions, invites US-UK curbs

Washington, September 30
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties on Friday to illegally annex four regions of Ukraine—Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia—in a sharp escalation of his seven-month invasion. Ukraine President countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
Putin’s land-grab and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's signing of what he said is an “accelerated” NATO membership application sent the two leaders speeding faster on a collision course that is cranking up fears of a full-blown conflict between Russia and the West.
Putin vowed to protect newly annexed regions of Ukraine by “all available means," a renewed nuclear-backed threat he made at a Kremlin signing ceremony where he also railed furiously against the West, accusing the United States and its allies of seeking Russia's destruction.
Meanwhile, the US and the UK imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Russia over its declared annexation of parts of Ukraine, targeting hundreds of people and companies, including those in Russia's military-industrial complex and lawmakers.
US President Joe Biden said, "We will rally the international community to both denounce these moves and to hold Russia accountable. We will continue to provide Ukraine with the equipment it needs to defend itself."
The US president also urged Congress to provide an additional USD12 billion to support Ukraine.
The United Kingdom government imposed new services and goods export bans on Russia. The sanctions are designed to target vulnerable sectors of the Russian economy, including IT consultancy, architectural services, engineering services and transactional legal advisory services for certain commercial activity. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the Russian move constituted the most serious escalation of the conflict since Moscow invaded Ukraine. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs
Video goes viral on social media
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...