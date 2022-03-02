Russia bans payments to foreigners holding rouble bonds, shares

The Bank of Russia has banned coupon payments for foreign investors holding rouble-denominated sovereign debt and Russian companies were also barred from paying dividends to overseas shareholders

Russia bans payments to foreigners holding rouble bonds, shares

A soldier stands guard in front of bars and sand barriers at the Independence Square, as Russias invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Reuters photo

Reuters

Moscow, March 2

Foreign investors are effectively stuck with their holdings of Russian stocks and rouble-denominated bonds after the central bank put a temporary halt on payments and major overseas' settlement systems stopped accepting Russian assets.

Moscow is blocking foreign investors, who hold tens of billions of dollars worth of Russian stocks and bonds, from exiting after its invasion of Ukraine triggered a wave of economic sanctions and a haemorrhage of assets.

The Bank of Russia said on Wednesday it had banned coupon payments for foreign investors holding rouble-denominated sovereign debt, known as OFZs, and Russian companies were also barred from paying dividends to overseas shareholders. It did not specify how long the curbs, which don't apply to local investors, would last.

"They have no problem with paying OFZs because they can print roubles, but they seem to have decided that foreigners won't get the money," said Paul McNamara, investment director at asset manager GAM Investments.

"We can argue the toss about whether that is a default or not, but it doesn't really matter because this stuff is under Russian law so they can pay them if they want to or not pay them if they can't."

Russia was due to pay a 6.5 per cent coupon on Wednesday on an OFZ due to mature in February 2024 while the next payment on hard currency debt, coupons on two Eurobonds, is due on March 16.

Major asset managers such as Vanguard, BlackRock, Ashmore and Fidelity held the February 2024 bond, according to data from the Refinitiv eMaxx database, based on filings for the end of January.

Russian banks and companies had $391 billion in outstanding external debt as of October 1, according to Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

"Issuers are eligible to take decisions on paying dividends and making payments on other securities," the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday. "But actual payments ... towards foreign clients will not be made. This applies to OFZs as well." The National Settlement Depositary (NSD), the Russian system for overseeing the sale of securities, said it was limiting payment options on Russian securities for foreign individuals and companies, as well as a right to transfer such assets, in line with a central bank request.

The world's biggest settlement systems, Euroclear and Clearstream, are no longer accepting Russian assets, effectively shutting off an exit route for overseas investors.

Belgium-based Euroclear said in a note on Tuesday that the NSD had blocked its accounts as a result of the central bank measures.

"To the extent legally permissible, you should wire out any remaining long balances in roubles as soon as possible," it said.

Clearstream also informed its customers on Tuesday evening that the NSD has blocked all securities held on Clearstream Banking's FNH Account until further notice.

Foreigners held around 3 trillion roubles ($28 billion) worth of OFZs out of a total market of 15.5 trillion roubles, according to central bank data, and nearly $20 billion, or 51%, in sovereign Eurobonds.

Foreigners held 19.7 trillion roubles in Russian shares as of July, 1, or around a third of the total market capitalisation at that time. Moscow has kept the stock market shut this week to help stem losses.

In a matter of weeks, Russia has gone from a lucrative, oil-rich investment destination to a financial pariah. The rouble has plunged to record lows, and in London, depository receipts for Russia's biggest bank Sberbank and gas giant Gazprom, once Moscow's top blue chips, have lost over 90% of their value.

($1 = 108.6820 roubles)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

What happened to Russia's Air Force? US officials, experts don't have an answer

2
Trending

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the truth behind the viral pic

3
Nation

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son dies at 26

4
Nation

UP bride faints after finding groom wearing a wig, groom returns home without getting married

5
Punjab

Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after greetings pour in all day

6
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

7
Trending

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns with Rs 44k mini skirt; neitizen says 'Now you are looking like Amrita Singh .... face par budhapa aagaya hai'

8
Punjab

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

9
Nation

United Airlines ends its use of Russian airspace, suspends two India routes

10
Nation

Opposition slams Union Minister Pralhad Joshi over NEET remark amid Ukraine crisis

Don't Miss

View All
Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week
Business

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals
Nation

Indian embassy tells stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here’s the truth behind the viral pic
Trending

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the truth behind the viral pic

High returns inspire farmers to grow exotic veggies
Himachal

High returns inspire Himachal farmers to grow exotic veggies

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after birthday greetings pour in
Punjab

Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after greetings pour in all day

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’
Sports

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’

Top Stories

Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately

Proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka by 6 pm local ti...

A 3rd World War Will Involve Nuclear Weapons: Russian Foreign Minister

A 3rd world war will involve Nuclear weapons: Russian foreign minister

Working on providing safe passage to Indians from conflict zones in Ukraine: Russia

Russia bid to provide safe passage to Indian students

'We are working intensely on creating the corridor and secur...

Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation

Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation

Three C17 planes have been launched for Ukraine evacuation o...

Medical student from Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine, family seeks help to bring body home

Medical student from Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine, family seeks help to bring body home

Father of deceased also stuck in war-torn country

Cities

View All

‘Good luck’ councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

'Good luck' councillors, says Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu after resuming work

DRI seizes 9.2-kg gold worth Rs 4 cr from Amritsar airport

Verka CHC staff sans salary for 3 months

Candidates make last-ditch effort to increase votes

Residents flay hike in price of packaged milk

It’s do-or-die for students now

It's do-or-die for Indian students stuck in Ukraine now

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

PRTC nets Rs 50 crore monthly revenue

Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Zirakpur underpass snarls: Alternative routes available, but of little help to motorists

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Chandigarh cops visit kin of stranded students

Expect light rain today, tomorrow in Chandigarh

3rd wave witnessed fewer post-Covid complications

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar’s release deferred by sentence review board

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ukraine Crisis: Jalandhar district administration officials visit distressed families

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

Ukraine crisis hits Jalandhar exporters hard

After days of ordeal, 2 Kapurthala lads cross Ukraine border

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

List of 38 students of Ludhiana district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

Ludhiana families pray for safe return of their children from Ukraine

Polling staff await election duty allowance

Work on international sairport project in Halwara picks up pace

5 smugglers nabbed, heroin recovered

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Ex-BDPO, assistant engineer suspended

Pulse Polio drive: 1.89L children given drops in Patiala district