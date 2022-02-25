Russia bans UK flights over its airspace after sanctions

Moscow, February 25
Russia’s civil aviation authority has banned UK flights to and over Russia in retaliation to the British ban on Aeroflot flights.
Rosaviatsiya said all flights by the UK carriers to Russia as well as transit flights are banned starting Friday.
It said the measure was taken in response to the “unfriendly decisions” by the British authorities who banned flights to the UK by the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot as part of sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine conflict: Kyiv braces for assault as Russian forces close in on Capital
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted that there had been he...
Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails
Missiles pounded Kyiv overnight and air raid sirens wailed
Ukraine crisis: Centre arranges two evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians
The government has asked its nationals to reach Ukraine-Roma...
MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine
Russian-speaking officials being sent to camp offices to coo...
Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case
The apex court had recently directed Punjab Police not to ar...