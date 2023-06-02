Russia bombards Kyiv, three killed, 10 injured

Kyiv, June 1

Russia launched yet another aerial bombardment of Kyiv on Thursday, killing at least three people and wounding others, authorities said.

Following a reported 17 drone and missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in May, Russian forces hit the capital in the early morning with ground-launched missiles.

Kyiv administration reported one child was among the dead, and 10 persons were wounded. The casualty toll was the most from one attack on Kyiv in May. The attack also damaged apartment buildings, a medical clinic, a water pipeline and cars. Earlier, the city government had said that two children were killed before revising the number to one. — AP