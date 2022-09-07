 Russia buying rockets, artillery shells from N Korea: US intel : The Tribune India

Washington, September 6

The Russian Ministry of Defence is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine, according to a newly downgraded US intelligence finding.

Biden admn ‘concerned’

  • The provocative move by North Korea comes as the Biden administration has become increasingly concerned about stepped-up activity by North Korea in pursuit of nuclear weapons
  • North Korea test-fired over 30 ballistic missiles this year, including its first flights of intercontinental ballistic missiles since 2017, as leader Kim Jong Un pushes to advance his nuclear arsenal despite US-led pressure
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim have recently exchanged letters in which they both called for “comprehensive” and “strategic and tactical” cooperation between the countries

Putin attends joint military exercise with China, others

  • Putin attended war games in his country’s far east involving troops from China and other nations, in a show of military muscle amid tensions with the West over Moscow’s action in Ukraine
  • The Russian Defence Ministry said the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) exercise, that runs until Wednesday at seven firing ranges in Russia’s far east and the Sea of Japan, involves over 50,000 troops and over 5,000 weapons units, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships.
  • It engages troops from several ex-Soviet nations, China, India, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua and Syria
  • Beijing sent over 2,000 troops along with over 300 military vehicles, 21 combat aircraft and three warships to take part in the drills. AP

A US official said the fact Russia was turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates that “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine.”

US intel officials believe that the Russians could look to purchase additional North Korean military equipment in future.

The US official did not detail how much weaponry Russia intends to purchase from North Korea.

The finding comes after the Biden administration recently confirmed that the Russian military in August took delivery of Iranian-manufactured drones for use on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The White House said last week that Russia had faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran in August for use in its war with Ukraine. — AP

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

