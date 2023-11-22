Russia: Can’t co-exist with Ukraine’s current regime

PTI

MOSCOW, November 21

Russia cannot co-exist with the current “regime” in Kyiv but Moscow can resist the might of NATO for as long as it needs to fully demilitarise Ukraine, a senior Russian diplomat said on Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, triggering a major European land war and the most serious confrontation between Russia and the West since the depths of the Cold War.

Including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, Russia now controls 17.5% of Ukraine’s territory.

“The current regime (in Kyiv) is absolutely toxic, we do not see any options for co-existence with it at the moment,” Russian Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

#Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin