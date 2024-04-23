Russia claims second gain in Donetsk region

MOSCOW, April 22

Russia said on Monday its forces had taken control of the village of Novomykhailivka 40 km (25 miles) southwest of the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, the second advance it has announced in two days.

Reuters could not independently verify the Russian gain. Ukraine’s General Staff said in its regular morning report that Kyiv’s forces continued to hold back Russian attempts to advance near the village.

Russia’s defence ministry said its Southern group of forces had fully taken Novomykhailivka “and improved the tactical situation along the front line”. On Sunday Russia said it had taken control of the settlement of Bohdanivka. — Reuters

#Russia #Ukraine