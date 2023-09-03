Russia deploys N-missile on combat duty

Moscow, September 2
The head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency has said the country has deployed an advanced intercontinental ballistic missile that President Vladimir Putin once said will make Russia’s enemies “think twice.”
Agency head Yuri Borisov said Sarmat missiles have been placed on combat duty, according to Russian news agencies. Further details were not reported. — AP
