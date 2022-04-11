Russia destroys 4 S-300 missile launchers in Ukraine, says defence ministry

April 11
Russia has destroyed S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems which had been supplied to Ukraine by a European country, Russia's defence ministry said on Monday.
The ministry said that Russian sea-launched Kalibr missiles on Sunday destroyed four S-300 launchers which were concealed in a hangar on the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.
Russia said 25 Ukrainian troops were hit in the attack.
It did not say which European country had supplied the S-300 systems.
